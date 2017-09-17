Two police officers shot in Chickasha

Two Chickasha police officers were shot while serving a search warrant at a home near East Country Club Road and U.S. 81 in Chickasha.

One officer was flown to the hospital.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released a statement saying they do not know the conditions of the officers.

OSBI also announced they are investigating this officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon.

The man who shot at the officers barricaded himself inside the home for several hours.

He later peaceful surrendered.

