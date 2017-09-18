Manhunt Monday

The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.
A chlorosulfuric acid leak at a chemical plant caused some residents near the plant to shelter in place on Monday.
A chlorosulfuric acid leak at a chemical plant caused some residents near the plant to shelter in place on Monday.
The first thing to do is check if your account has been compromised.
The first thing to do is check if your account has been compromised.
There will be a keynote speaker and a visit from the First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbott.
There will be a keynote speaker and a visit from the First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbott.