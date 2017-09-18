Manhunt Monday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Manhunt Monday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Syran Wayne Ross (Source: WFPD) Syran Wayne Ross (Source: WFPD)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for this week's Manhunt Monday suspect. Police are looking for Syran Wayne Ross.

The 18-year-old is wanted for Burglary of a Habitation. Ross is six feet two inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. 

If you know where he is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward. 

