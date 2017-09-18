Summit to help local nonprofits coming up

The Nonprofit Center of Texoma is hosting a summit to help local nonprofits and businesses with the changing world.

There will be a keynote speaker and a visit from the First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbott.

This event is set to take place on Friday, October 6 at Midwestern State University at the Dillard College of Business building.

The summit begins at 7:30 a.m. and will last until 5:00 p.m.

The cost is $75 per person, $70 with military I.D., $25 for students with I.D. and group 4 or more for $60 per person.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved