Summit to help local nonprofits coming up - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Summit to help local nonprofits coming up

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Summit to help local nonprofits coming up Summit to help local nonprofits coming up
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Nonprofit Center of Texoma is hosting a summit to help local nonprofits and businesses with the changing world.

There will be a keynote speaker and a visit from the First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbott.

This event is set to take place on Friday, October 6 at Midwestern State University at the Dillard College of Business building.

The summit begins at 7:30 a.m. and will last until 5:00 p.m.

The cost is $75 per person, $70 with military I.D., $25 for students with I.D. and group 4 or more for $60 per person.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly