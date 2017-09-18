BBB Bureau Briefs: Equifax Data Breach

The Equifax Data Breach could be extremely costly for so many. The Better Business Bureau has some tips to help if you are a victim.

The first thing to do is check if your account has been compromised. If it has not you should be in the clear.

Consider freezing your credit if you have been affected. Look at getting a fraud alert to warn creditors of your situation, so it doesn't affect you.

Always check your credit file to determine if you have been targeted. Remember you are not liable for any fraudulent charges.

