WFPD seek information in Labor Day weekend crime

The Crime of the Week is a burglary of a habitation over the Labor Day weekend.

WFPD said the burglary took place at a home in the 1100 block of Harlan around 11:39 p.m.

The suspect is described as a tall white man with red hair and a teardrop tattoo under his left eye.

Officers said the suspect went inside the home and assaulted a resident. The WFPD has very little information about this crime and could use the public's help.

If you have any information about this crime you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

