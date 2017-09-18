DPS increases reward for 1988 cold case

The reward for information, that would help solve the 1988 murder of a Haskell County child, has increased.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased the reward to $6,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the death of Courtney Clayton.

On September 12, 1988, 7-year-old Clayton was abducted from near her home in Stamford. She was last seen as she walked to a small store, about a block from her home, to buy a drink.

Her remains were not found until six months after her disappearance by hunters in Shackelford County 50 miles away.

DPS officials said Clayton was identified by the hair from a hairbrush her parents had kept.

To be eligible for the cash reward, tipsters have to provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) and all tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

