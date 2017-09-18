A few strong storms possible this evening

Much hotter weather today compared to Monday and a drier start as well. We're clear this morning and should stay that way until lunchtime. During the afternoon, we'll see clouds increase as well as rain chances. Storms will develop this afternoon and into the evening moving west to east. A few could be strong to severe with wind gusts around 60 mph and hail possible. Rain will be gone by Wednesday morning. Near 100°F on Wednesday with no rain expected but slight rain chances return on Thursday. Highs slowly retreat back to around 90°F by the weekend.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist