Summer-Like Heat this Week

We remain stuck in an almost August like hot weather pattern with little day to day change in our forecast. Expect more hot and humid weather for much of this week. There will be a few rain chances to maybe help cool things off a little. Those rain chances come Tuesday, Thursday, and then some time over the weekend. Highs will be in the 90s and possibly near 100 on Wednesday.
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
