Survivor Casting Call

Survivors Wanted

Do you have what it takes to be the Ultimate Survivor? News Channel 6 and Patterson Kia will be having an open casting call for Survivor on CBS. Come to Patterson Kia Saturday, October 7th between the hours of 8am-2pm. Please read the eligibility requirements below. Apply for the adventure of a lifetime and your chance to win $1,000,000!

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

So you've seen the show and now want to know how to become a part of SURVIVOR. Here is a breakdown of the selection process:

1. If you have previously applied for SURVIVOR and you were a finalist in Los Angeles, please do not reapply. Unless you specifically notify us in writing that we should not consider your prior application and submission in connection with an upcoming SURVIVOR, we will be reviewing your previously submitted applications and videotape submissions for SURVIVOR. We will not consider any new application or submission you may submit. Second, if you have previously applied for SURVIVOR and you were not a finalist in Los Angeles, feel free to reapply if you wish because we will not be considering your previously submitted applications and videotape submissions for upcoming SURVIVORs.

2. Semi-finalists (the number of which will be determined by Producers) will be invited to Los Angeles as scheduled by Producers for final interviews with the SURVIVOR producers. Roundtrip economy air travel between Los Angeles and your local airport in the United States and lodging will be provided by Producers.

3. All decisions made by the Producers are final and not subject to review or appeal.

So now you're probably wondering what kind of person is eligible to be selected for this once in a lifetime opportunity. Here are the guidelines:

? Employees, officers, directors and agents of CBS Broadcasting Inc., DJB, Inc., SURVIVOR Productions, LLC, SEG, Inc., and/or of any of their respective licensees, assigns, parents, affiliated and subsidiary companies and the immediate family (spouse, mother, father, sister, brother, daughter or son, regardless of where they live) or members of their same households (whether related or not) of such employees, officers, directors and agents are not eligible to be contestants on SURVIVOR or participate in this application process. Previous contestants and their immediate families are also not eligible to be contestants on SURVIVOR or participate in the application process.

? All contestants must be 18 years or older at the time of application, except that if you reside in one of the five states listed below, you must be at least the following age:

Alabama : 19 years or older

District of Columbia : 21 years or older

Mississippi : 21 years or older

Nebraska : 19 years or older

Wyoming : 19 years or older

? All contestants must be United States citizens and be living in the United States.

? All contestants must be in excellent physical and mental health.

? All applicants must authorize Producers to conduct a background check.

? All semi-finalists will be required to complete and timely return the Medical History Form (to be furnished to the selected applicants).

? All semi-finalists must undertake physical and psychological examinations and testing (to be conducted in Los Angeles by medical personnel selected by the Producers) and meet all physical and psychological requirements.

? To receive an invitation to be a semi-finalist, each applicant must complete and timely return the Applicant Agreement Package (to be furnished to the selected applicants).

? All semi-finalists must have a valid United States passport.

? Applicants who are selected as contestants cannot be candidates for public office until after the initial broadcast of all programs in which they appear.

Beyond these basic qualifications and any additional qualifications set forth in the Contestant Application, we are looking for a diverse group of men and women who represent a broad cross-section of American society. Our competitors will be in excellent physical health. Building shelter and finding food will be much more taxing than a trip to your local hardware store or supermarket. Our competitors will also need to be in excellent mental health so that they will be able to cope with the extreme change in environment and the tension of the competition.

Contestants will be selected based upon having the following traits:

? Strong-willed

? Outgoing

? Adventurous

? Physically and mentally adept

? Adaptable to new environments

? Interesting lifestyles, backgrounds and personalities

The prize for this competition is $1,000,000, but this prize money will not come easily. Our competitors must be willing to commit to traveling and living in a remote location for approximately seven weeks. Contestants will be filmed up to 24 hours a day by television camera crews to be broadcast on national television. This is reality television. They will actually be living in a remote location, and they will actually be responsible for building their own shelter and finding their own food.