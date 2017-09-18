Faith Mission nearing 60-year anniversary

Faith Mission of Wichita Falls is nearing its 60-year anniversary of helping down on their luck homeless Texomans get back on their feet.

Current Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks hopes they can continue their outreach work for another 60 years.

"In 1958 is when we began so 2016 will be our 60-year anniversary," said Sparks.

According to Sparks, the goal is just the same as it was 60 years ago.

That includes sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with those who found themselves hungry and on the streets and without a place to live.

To try to help them restart their lives, become self-sufficient, provide for themselves and their families.

"You know I tried to do things my way and on my own for several years and it didn't work," said Ben Meador.

Meador is taking advantage of the "New Beginnings" and substance abuse programs offered at Faith Mission.

He says it's very intensive and faith-based and involves studying a lot of bible scripture. But he believes it's been key to helping him get himself back on his feet.

"First of all you have to be willing to apply yourself and you have to submit to the process is what they tell us around here, it pays off," said Meador.

"That's what we want to be able to provide is a safe warm and loving environment and if we can do that for 60 more years that'd be great," said Sparks.

Next month on October 18th Faith Mission will host a red carpet event to premiere the film "Same Kind Of Different As Me" based on the true story written by Ron Hall and his friendship with a homeless man in Fort Worth.

The Mission will be premiering the movie at 1:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. You can call (940) 723-5663 for ticket information.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved