MSU football stays at #13 in latest poll

Midwestern State remained at No. 13 in the latest American Football Coaches' Association Division II Poll released Monday afternoon.



The Mustangs improved to 2-0 by taking their Lone Star Conference opener, 35-13, over Texas A&M-Kingsville Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.



Midwestern is one of 13 teams from a competitive Super Region Four to receive mention in the poll joining No. 3 Texas A&M-Commerce, No. 7 Sioux Falls (S.D.), No. 8 Minnesota State, No. 11 Colorado Mesa, No. 19 Colorado State-Pueblo, No. 20 Central Washington and No. 22 Humboldt State (Calif.).



Winona State (Minn.), Azusa Pacific (Calif.), Minnesota Duluth, West Texas A&M and Eastern New Mexico are receiving votes.



There were no changes in the top 13 spots of the poll, while Indianapolis (Ind.) jumped over Emporia State (Kan.) to 14th after improving to 3-0 with a 45-17 win over Southwest Baptist (Mo.).



Northwest Missouri State (3-0) maintained a unanimous hold on the top spot with a 13-0 win over Nebraska-Kearney followed by Ferris State (Mich.), Texas A&M-Commerce, Shepherd (W. Va.) and California (Pa.).



Midwestern State, which is off this week, returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 30 against Western New Mexico. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

Goss earns Heartland Conference weekly honors

Midwestern State senior goalkeeper Richard Goss was tabbed the Heartland Conference Defensive Player of the Week Monday after guiding No. 8 Midwestern State to a pair of shutouts in road wins over rivals West Texas A&M and Eastern New Mexico. This is his first weekly honor.



Midwestern State improved to 6-0 on the season after opening league play last weekend, taking down in-state foe West Texas A&M, 1-0, in overtime before a 4-0 rout of Eastern New Mexico.



In the win over WT, Goss totaled five saves including a diving stop late in the second half to earn his third clean sheet of the year Thursday in 94 minutes of action. The Adelaide, South Australia native followed up Saturday with one save in five shots faced to move to 5-0 on the season in the shutout.



On the season, Goss has allowed just one goal in 405 minutes to rank fifth nationally with a .222 goals against average.



Midwestern State returns to Stang Park for a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday against Rogers State (Okla.).

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved