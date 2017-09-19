MSU football stays at #13 in latest poll - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU football stays at #13 in latest poll

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Midwestern State remained at No. 13 in the latest American Football Coaches' Association Division II Poll released Monday afternoon.

The Mustangs improved to 2-0 by taking their Lone Star Conference opener, 35-13, over Texas A&M-Kingsville Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

Midwestern is one of 13 teams from a competitive Super Region Four to receive mention in the poll joining No. 3 Texas A&M-Commerce, No. 7 Sioux Falls (S.D.), No. 8 Minnesota State, No. 11 Colorado Mesa, No. 19 Colorado State-Pueblo, No. 20 Central Washington and No. 22 Humboldt State (Calif.).

Winona State (Minn.), Azusa Pacific (Calif.), Minnesota Duluth, West Texas A&M and Eastern New Mexico are receiving votes.

There were no changes in the top 13 spots of the poll, while Indianapolis (Ind.) jumped over Emporia State (Kan.) to 14th after improving to 3-0 with a 45-17 win over Southwest Baptist (Mo.).

Northwest Missouri State (3-0) maintained a unanimous hold on the top spot with a 13-0 win over Nebraska-Kearney followed by Ferris State (Mich.), Texas A&M-Commerce, Shepherd (W. Va.) and California (Pa.).

Midwestern State, which is off this week, returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 30 against Western New Mexico. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

Goss earns Heartland Conference weekly honors

Midwestern State senior goalkeeper Richard Goss was tabbed the Heartland Conference Defensive Player of the Week Monday after guiding No. 8 Midwestern State to a pair of shutouts in road wins over rivals West Texas A&M and Eastern New Mexico. This is his first weekly honor.

Midwestern State improved to 6-0 on the season after opening league play last weekend, taking down in-state foe West Texas A&M, 1-0, in overtime before a 4-0 rout of Eastern New Mexico.

In the win over WT, Goss totaled five saves including a diving stop late in the second half to earn his third clean sheet of the year Thursday in 94 minutes of action. The Adelaide, South Australia native followed up Saturday with one save in five shots faced to move to 5-0 on the season in the shutout.

On the season, Goss has allowed just one goal in 405 minutes to rank fifth nationally with a .222 goals against average.

Midwestern State returns to Stang Park for a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday against Rogers State (Okla.).

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • MSU Roundup: Men's Soccer and Volleyball

    MSU Roundup: Men's Soccer and Volleyball

    Sunday, September 17 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-09-17 22:20:03 GMT
    (Source: Midwestern State University)(Source: Midwestern State University)
    Win streak reaches six for No. 8 Mustangs in 4-0 blanking of Greyhounds Four different Mustangs scored goals to lift No. 8 Midwestern State to a 4-0 blanking of Eastern New Mexico and continue its undefeated streak with a sixth-straight victory Saturday afternoon at Greyhound Stadium.   Midwestern State (6-0, 2-0 HC) scored four goals for the second time in the last three matches with redshirt sophomore Koby Sapon-Amoah providing the game winner in ...
    Win streak reaches six for No. 8 Mustangs in 4-0 blanking of Greyhounds Four different Mustangs scored goals to lift No. 8 Midwestern State to a 4-0 blanking of Eastern New Mexico and continue its undefeated streak with a sixth-straight victory Saturday afternoon at Greyhound Stadium.   Midwestern State (6-0, 2-0 HC) scored four goals for the second time in the last three matches with redshirt sophomore Koby Sapon-Amoah providing the game winner in ...

  • No. 13 Midwestern St. smacks Hoggies, 35-13, to roll to 2-0

    No. 13 Midwestern St. smacks Hoggies, 35-13, to roll to 2-0

    Sunday, September 17 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-09-17 22:16:45 GMT
    #13 Midwestern State taking the field against Texas A&M Kingsville. / Source: KAUZ#13 Midwestern State taking the field against Texas A&M Kingsville. / Source: KAUZ
    The Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas had some success on fourth down in Saturday night's game against the Midwestern State Mustangs, scoring a touchdown and picking up a first down that helped set up a field goal. But the No. 13 Mustangs stopped the Javelinas twice on fourth down inside the 10, driving 95 yards for a final score after one of them to take a 35-13 win in the Lone Star Conference opener for both schools. MSU built up a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and it cou...
    The Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas had some success on fourth down in Saturday night's game against the Midwestern State Mustangs, scoring a touchdown and picking up a first down that helped set up a field goal. But the No. 13 Mustangs stopped the Javelinas twice on fourth down inside the 10, driving 95 yards for a final score after one of them to take a 35-13 win in the Lone Star Conference opener for both schools. MSU built up a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and it cou...

  • Mississippi State routs No. 12 LSU 37-7

    Mississippi State routs No. 12 LSU 37-7

    Saturday, September 16 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-09-17 02:30:47 GMT
    Sunday, September 17 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-09-17 16:03:47 GMT
    Nick Fitzgerald threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores to help Mississippi State rout No. 12 LSU 37-7.
    Nick Fitzgerald threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores to help Mississippi State rout No. 12 LSU 37-7.
    •   
Powered by Frankly