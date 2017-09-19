Musical jamboree planned for September 30

The Thornberry Community Center, located at 12920 Wolf Rd, is hosting a musical jamboree on Saturday, September 30.

All musicians are invited to come play. Officials say if you can pick, sing, or recite poems make sure you come on out and share your talents.

There will be hamburgers, chips, and drinks for sale. There will also be several different soft drinks, coffee, tea, and desserts.

Come on out to eat, visit with old friends, and enjoy some music. There will be a $2.00 door charge that will go to the center's upkeep funding.

The center will open at 5:30 p.m. and the music should begin around 6:00 p.m. If you have any questions, you can call (940) 716-0616.

