Officials: 'Hospice Support Fund' does not benefit local Hospice

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 7.1 magnitude earthquake has struck southern Mexico.
The Thornberry Community Center, located at 12920 Wolf Rd, is hosting a musical jamboree on Saturday, September 30.
A man who was named one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted fugitives and is suspected in a series of violent home invasions has been arrested in California.
Prosecutors say CitiFinancial Credit Co. will pay $907,000 to settle a complaint that it violated federal law by repossessing the vehicles of active military personnel.
