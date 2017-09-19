Officials: 'Hospice Support Fund' does not benefit local Hospice

Residents across Texoma have been receiving a 2017 Wichita Falls Area Appeal from the Hospice Support Fund.

But there is a problem, the Hospice Support Fund is in no way affiliated with Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Local hospice officials say the Hospice Support Fund is soliciting donations in a manner that suggests the donations would benefit local hospice patients.

On Tuesday, officials with Hospice of Wichita Falls sent out a press release to clear any confusion for their generous donors.

It states, "Please be advised the Hospice Support Fund provides NO support of Hospice of Wichita Falls or its programs."

The press release also offered the following list of tips for donors to follow before making a donation:

· Hospice of Wichita Falls does not conduct phone solicitations, and if someone were to contact you from Hospice of Wichita Falls, the call would be from a local number only (please check your caller ID).

· Any mailings or requests for donations from Hospice of Wichita Falls will be clearly marked with the Hospice of Wichita Falls logo and will ask you to respond to Hospice of Wichita Falls only

· As patients, families, and donors of Hospice of Wichita Falls, your information is NEVER provided or sold to other entities. Your privacy is very important to us.

Officials said if you receive any mail or phone calls you are unsure of you can contact Sue Baker at sue.baker@howf.org or (940) 691-0982.

