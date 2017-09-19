See hundreds of hand-made quilts this weekend

If you love seeing handmade quilts the MPEC is the place to be this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. is Quilting in the Falls hosted by the Red River Quilters' Guild.

More than 100 handmade quilts will be on display. The cost is $6 for admission, $5 for seniors 60+ and children 12 and under are free.

