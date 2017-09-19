Camp Fire to host Fall Family Fun Night

Camp Fire Wichita Falls is bringing in the fall season in style with its Fall Family Fun Night.

This is for all members of Camp Fire and their families. It will take place at Harrell Park on Thursday, September 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Come out and enjoy food and a lot of fun like games and a bounce house, as well as some great music.

