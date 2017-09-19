UPDATED: Social media posts show massive damage after 7.1 quake - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

UPDATED: Social media posts show massive damage after 7.1 quake in Mexico

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
A USGS map of the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that hit southern Mexico on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. A USGS map of the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that hit southern Mexico on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.
RABOSO, MEXICO (KAUZ-TV) -

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 7.1 magnitude earthquake has struck southern Mexico. 

Videos popped up on Twitter reportedly showing damage immediately after the earthquake. 


The epicenter was near the town of Raboso which is 76 miles southeast of Mexico City. 

According to the Associated Press, Puebla Governor Tony Gali said buildings have been damaged by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake.

Gali posted to his Twitter account that "we will continue reviewing" damages and urged people to follow emergency procedures.

No deaths have been reported at this time according to the Puebla Interior Secretary, Diodoro Carrasco.
 

This earthquake comes on the anniversary of another earthquake in 1985 that hit Mexico City killing 10,000 and injuring 30,000. 

Stay with us as this story continues to develop.

