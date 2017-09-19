UPDATED: Social media posts show massive damage after 7.1 quake in Mexico

A USGS map of the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that hit southern Mexico on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 7.1 magnitude earthquake has struck southern Mexico.

Videos popped up on Twitter reportedly showing damage immediately after the earthquake.

BREAKING NEWS: VIDEO SHOWS DEBRIS OVER MEXICO CITY AS SEVERAL BUILDINGS HAVE COLLAPSED AFTER M 7.1-7.4 EARTHQUAKE. pic.twitter.com/JOYZibLoEi — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) September 19, 2017

Video of moment of building collapse in Mexico city after earthquake https://t.co/jw671cTKgJ pic.twitter.com/eW3zx6p2sr via @AlbertoRT51 — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) September 19, 2017



The epicenter was near the town of Raboso which is 76 miles southeast of Mexico City.

According to the Associated Press, Puebla Governor Tony Gali said buildings have been damaged by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake.

Gali posted to his Twitter account that "we will continue reviewing" damages and urged people to follow emergency procedures.

No deaths have been reported at this time according to the Puebla Interior Secretary, Diodoro Carrasco.



Powerful earthquake topples buildings and extinguishes lights in Mexico City https://t.co/zKahb0kjbd pic.twitter.com/E4W9epMALh — Bloomberg (@business) September 19, 2017

Factory Explosion Caught On Camera In Mexico City pic.twitter.com/6hdpZR7NhO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 19, 2017

Fuertes imágenes de la caída de un edificio en la #CDMX tras fuerte #sismo magnitud 7.1 pic.twitter.com/ncLMZtNOK5 — XEVA TABASCO (@XEVATabasco) September 19, 2017

This earthquake comes on the anniversary of another earthquake in 1985 that hit Mexico City killing 10,000 and injuring 30,000.

