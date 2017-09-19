Hot again today, maybe a shower

A few showers have developed this morning from Stephens County to Montague and Clay counties. These showers should fizzle out shortly and we'll stay dry for most of the day with more pop-up shower chances later this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be hot again today with highs near or at 100°F. Winds will be strong again out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph possible. Good news is that today will be the hottest day over the next week with temperatures slowly falling into the upper 80s by late weekend/early next week. More slight rain chances on Thursday, better rain chances early next week.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist