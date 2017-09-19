Hot and Humid Forecast

Hit and miss storms will be in the forecast early this evening, but most should wind down later tonight once the sun sets. The big weather story remains the unseasonably hot mid September weather. The calendar now says Fall, but it feels like the dead middle of summer. Highs Wednesday will be near 100 again with high humidity making it feel hotter than that. We'll stay hot through Thursday with a little drop in temperatures by he weekend. Rain chances remain slight into Thursday with perhaps some more rain into next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist