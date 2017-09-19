Water main repair to delay Kemp Monroe Drainage Project

There will be a minor delay to phase one of the Kemp Monroe Drainage Project, and it will cost the city a little extra money.

On Tuesday, the city council passed a resolution to spend $210,000 to replace a damaged 20-inch water main on Polk between Avenue J and Avenue K.

Director of Public Works, Russell Schreiber, said it was discovered when the road was torn up for the project.

Schreiber said if they decided to leave the main, it could have led to major problems.

"When a 20-inch water main ruptures or breaks it ripples the pavement for quite a ways," Schreiber said. "There's just so much pressure and volume of water that it has to go somewhere. The street, stormwater boxes, or whatever is in its way, it'll move them out of the way."

Schreiber said there are funds available for the repair. He said as far as the project it is 50 to 60 percent complete and phase one is expected to be finished on time.

