Water main repair to delay Kemp Monroe Drainage Project

A plan for a grocery store in downtown Wichita Falls has fallen through.
A plan for a grocery store in downtown Wichita Falls has fallen through.
Faith Mission of Wichita Falls is nearing it's 60-year anniversary of helping down on their luck homeless Texomans get back on their feet.
Faith Mission of Wichita Falls is nearing it's 60-year anniversary of helping down on their luck homeless Texomans get back on their feet.
More than two years after Lean Martin's remains were found on a property just outside of Graham, Texas, one of the men accused of her murder is standing trial.
More than two years after Lean Martin's remains were found on a property just outside of Graham, Texas, one of the men accused of her murder is standing trial.
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.