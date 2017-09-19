Local church to host music festival

Saturday, September 23. there will be a music festival at the Temple of Praise in Wichita Falls.

The fun will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will continue until 9:00 p.m. at the church at 1914 Buchanan Street.

There will be a Madden '17 Tournament, 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, cake walk, bounce house, live music, funnel cakes, hot dogs and more.

For more information, contact Pastor Jo at (940) 839-5294.

