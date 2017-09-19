WF spending nearly half a million dollars downtown

Close to half a million dollars of Wichita Falls 4B money is being spent on downtown projects.

On Tuesday, city councilors approved resolutions to help fund renovations at the old Zales Building, Maskat Shrine Temple, and Kell House Museum.

The old Zales Building is being turned into a restaurant and bar, while the old Maskat Shrine temple will be renovated into affordable senior housing. The Kell House Museum is working on raising money for a project to fix up the house.

For more on the Maskat Shrine Temple, click here. For more on the Kell House Museum, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved