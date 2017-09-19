One downtown grocery story no longer in the plans

A plan for a grocery store in downtown Wichita Falls has fallen through.

Councilors and the 4B board passed a resolution to change the terms of their loan towards the project at 922 Indiana.

The owners originally planned on a grocery store and ice cream and soda fountain parlor but there will no longer be a grocery store.

The owners said there are many factors as to why one being future grocery store inside 8th Street Coffee. For more on this story, click here.

