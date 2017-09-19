Jury selection concludes in E.C. Blair murder trial

Jury selection has begun in the murder trial for E.C. Blair. Blair is accused in the murder of 23-year-old Leah Martin from Graham.

Leah Martin went missing in late May 2015. Her body was found that September.

More than two years after Lean Martin's remains were found on a property just outside of Graham, Texas, one of the men accused of her murder is standing trial.

23-year-old Martin went missing on May 29, 2015. She was last seen at E.C.'s Auto Repair in Graham.

In September 2015, Elton 'E.C.' Carroll Blair along with Billy Ray Minkley Jr. and Ross Earl Hellams were all charged with murder.

On Monday, jury selection for Blair began in a Breckenridge courtroom. According to the Graham Leader, six men and women were chosen for the trial in Stephens County.

14 Stephens County citizens will decide whether to convict Blair to a sentence of between 5 and 99 years for his alleged role in Martin's murder.

More than 90 potential jurors were cut down to 14 during jury selection on Monday. A change of venue was approved earlier this year by 90th District Judge, Stephen Bristow, to ensure Blair receives a fair trial outside of Young County.

Following jury selection, the prosecution and defense will each have a day to prepare before making their opening statements on Wednesday morning.

Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this murder trial.

