Dunkin' Donuts is under construction in the Falls

Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.
New learning tools are coming to Sheppard Elementary, it is the only school at Sheppard Air Force Base, after the school received a second $500,000 grant.
Wichita Falls residents will soon have a new option to choose from for their morning coffee and donuts.
A plan for a grocery store in downtown Wichita Falls has fallen through.
