Dunkin' Donuts is under construction in the Falls

Wichita Falls residents will soon have a new option to choose from for their morning coffee and donuts.

Dunkin' Donuts is under construction in Wichita Falls. It will be located on Kemp Blvd in between Westgate Dr. and Elmwood Ave.

Some breakfast goers we talked to told us they are fired up. Alexis Totten said there is a lot of Dunkin' donuts where she is from and can't wait until this one opens.

"I'm excited to have one down here because I haven't had it in a while," Totten said.

Margret McKee said she likes good donuts and is excited that they are coming to the falls.

"Yeah, I like Dunkin' Donuts and it would be a great place to go," McKee said.

The owner of Best Donuts on Brook Ave. and 8th street said she's not worried at all because it's being built far from her business.

"If they come I'm not worried if I lose my business because Dunkin' Donuts is being built at Kemp St. and it's too far," Chanthan Suon said.

We spoke to another Wichita Falls donut shop owner off camera and they said they are not too happy with the news.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

