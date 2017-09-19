Hospice of Wichita Falls warns donors about confusing fundraiser

Hospice of Wichita Falls has a warning about what they call a confusing fundraising campaign.

While the Hospice Support Fund is raising money for a hospice group, it is not for Hospice of Wichita Falls.

This Hospice Support Fund is not just raising a red flag for Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Teresa Caves, President of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation, said she too thinks the Hospice Support Fund is misleading.

“What this organization is doing is not transparent,” said Caves. “I could not find it on guidestar.org, I could not find it on charitynavigator.org.”

She said with the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation being in the business of making grants to nonprofit organizations, those are their two tried-and-true websites they use to find legitimate non-profits.

What Caves did find, is information on Hospice of Wichita Falls on Hospice Support Fund's website.



“Our hospice in Wichita Falls came up,” said Caves. “It came up twice.”

Once for a PO Box and another for Johnson Road. There is even an address for Wichita Falls Hospice Endowment Tr.

“We are in no way affiliated with the Hospice Support Fund,” said Alisa Echols, Executive Director of Hospice of Wichita Falls. “We in no way received any of those funds that are given from the community here.”



However, a couple of people received a letter from the Hospice Support Fund. In the corner, it says 2017 Wichita Falls Area Appeal. The other side has a suggested donation of $10.

This is not the first time the Hospice Support Fund has sent out these letters. Echols said they ran into this same issue about two years ago.

Echols said anything that comes in the mail from Hospice of Wichita Falls will have its logo and name on it. She adds calling for donations is something they do not do.

If donors happen to receive a phone call Caves offered this advice.

“Start asking questions,” said Caves. “If they won’t readily answer your questions then that’s a braille warning sign.”

She said look up the organization and give them a call. She adds donors can also search for the non-profit on guidestar.org or charitynavigator.org.



We reached out to Hospice Support Fund to find out more about the letters that were sent out but did not hear back from them.

