MSU football player passes away

The Wichitan, Midwestern State University's School Newspaper, reported Robert Grays passed away Tuesday night, from injuries sustained in Saturday's football game against Texas A&M Kingsville.

The 19-year-old cornerback suffered a neck injury on the field and was taken to Houston for further care.

We reached out to MSU Assistant Athletic Director Trey Reed who said the university is expected to release a statement Wednesday morning.

Earlier Tuesday @MSUMustangs tweeted out that those wishing to send cards or messages to the Grays family may do so at this address:

Grays Family

6631 Cherrydale

Houston, TX 77087

