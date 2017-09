HS volleyball scores and highlights: Sept. 19

Win streak reaches six for No. 8 Mustangs in 4-0 blanking of Greyhounds Four different Mustangs scored goals to lift No. 8 Midwestern State to a 4-0 blanking of Eastern New Mexico and continue its undefeated streak with a sixth-straight victory Saturday afternoon at Greyhound Stadium. Midwestern State (6-0, 2-0 HC) scored four goals for the second time in the last three matches with redshirt sophomore Koby Sapon-Amoah providing the game winner in ...

#13 Midwestern State taking the field against Texas A&M Kingsville. / Source: KAUZ

The Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas had some success on fourth down in Saturday night's game against the Midwestern State Mustangs, scoring a touchdown and picking up a first down that helped set up a field goal. But the No. 13 Mustangs stopped the Javelinas twice on fourth down inside the 10, driving 95 yards for a final score after one of them to take a 35-13 win in the Lone Star Conference opener for both schools. MSU built up a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and it cou...