MSU President releases statement following student's death - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU President releases statement following student's death

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Midwestern State University President, Dr. Suzanne Shipley, released a statement on Wednesday morning following news of the death of football player Robert Grays, 19. 

Grays was seriously injured during the team's game against Texas A&M Kingsville on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. He died on Tuesday night.

Grays' high school alma mater posted to the football team's Twitter Wednesday morning.

