MSU President releases statement following student's death

WATCH LIVE: Head to the Newschannel 6 Facebook page to watch the press conference live.

Midwestern State University President, Dr. Suzanne Shipley, released a statement on Wednesday morning following news of the death of football player Robert Grays, 19.

Grays was seriously injured during the team's game against Texas A&M Kingsville on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. He died on Tuesday night.

A look at the full statement can be found below.

There will be a press conference at 2:30 p.m. and Newschannel 6 will cover that conference live on our Newschannel 6 Facebook page.

Grays' high school alma mater posted to the football team's Twitter Wednesday morning.

We love you Robert Grays pic.twitter.com/NBPt9ijDIE — HIGHTOWER FOOTBALL (@HightowerFball) September 20, 2017

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

