Montague Co. SO warning of Lottery Group scam

The Montague County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon about a scam impacting its residents.

Officials posted that people are 'receiving phone calls stating they are with a Lottery Group."

The caller in several incidents have identified himself as Mr. John Peterson and officials said he is very persistent and uses bullying tactics along with threats.

The scammer is asking for you to put money on a prepaid card from Walmart or CVS. Once he gets these cards he will send you your million dollars or brand new car.

Officials do not want residents to fall for this scam. The MCSO wants to remind you that you will never have to pay taxes to a company upfront when you win something.

Officials said these scammers are from Jamaica or another country. If you would like to report any scam you can visit the Federal Trade Commission's website too so do.

A look at the Facebook post can be found below.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

