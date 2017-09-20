Rocky Horror Runway Show is this Friday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A Fashion Show straight out of the Rocky Horror Picture Show. 

The Backdoor Theatre is teaming up with Sewn for a fashion show with many types of clothes, including those inspired by the hit musical.

The Event takes place on Friday at 6:30 at the Backdoor Theatre and tickets are $5.

