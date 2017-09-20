3rd Laugh Off competition is coming up

Get ready to laugh and cheer on your friends or get up there and steal the show.

The third Laugh Off competition is coming up October 14 at the Eagles Lodge at 5396 Seymour Highway.

It begins at 7:00 p.m. so come out and watch amateur comedians tear up the stage or give it a shot yourself, you might even win some cash money.

Tickets are $15 at the door and this an 18 and up show.

