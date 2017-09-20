0.3 grams of meth, warrant lands woman in jail

A Wichita Falls woman is behind bars following a traffic stop on Tuesday night.

Around 9:00 p.m. officers with the WFPD were dispatched to the Family Dollar on Brook Street for a possible theft.

Their investigation led to a traffic stop on 11th and Holliday. The driver, Cheyenne Edgett, 31, had a warrant out for her arrest.

Officers said during her arrest, Edgett was found to be in possession of 0.3 grams of Methamphetamine.

Along with her warrant, Edgett was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG-1.

