University of Oklahoma President David Boren to step down

Midwestern State University President, Dr. Suzanne Shipley, released a statement on Wednesday morning following news of the death of football player Robert Grays.
At first glance, 18 month old Elijah is your typical puppy, but he has several vests to fill.
One of three defendants pleaded guilty on Wednesday for his role in the murder of 23-year-old Leah Martin.
Newschannel Alex Achten spoke with Wichita Falls Fire Fighter Robert Wade about the department's continued work to help first responders that were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
University of Oklahoma President David Boren, a former Democratic governor and U.S. senator, says he will resign as head of the state's flagship university at the end of the current school year.
