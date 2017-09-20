The heat continues

Tomorrow marks the first day of fall, but the temperatures won't really reflect that. Today we are looking at highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the south southeast anywhere from 10-20 mph. There is a slight chance for a pop up storm mostly for areas west of Vernon and Seymour. For the first day of fall we are looking at a high of 94 degrees. The average high on Sept. 22 is 86 degrees. We will be unseasonably warm with temperatures almost 10 degrees warmer than the average. For a little bit of good news, this won't be the warmest start to fall on record. That came in 2000 when the high on Sept. 22 was 101 degrees. Temperatures will remain hot through the weekend but heading into the next week we will see our temperatures drop into the 80s and our rain chances will likely go up also.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist