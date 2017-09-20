Unseasonably Hot and Humid - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Unseasonably Hot and Humid

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
The hot and humid weather will continue into Thursday, Friday, and into the upcoming weekend. Highs will be well into the 90s but humidity will make it fell hotter than that. There may be a few storms around Thursday afternoon or evening to help cool things off some.

 A strong cold front will bring rain chances and cooler weather our way early next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist

