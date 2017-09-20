Unseasonably Hot and Humid

The hot and humid weather will continue into Thursday, Friday, and into the upcoming weekend. Highs will be well into the 90s but humidity will make it fell hotter than that. There may be a few storms around Thursday afternoon or evening to help cool things off some.
A strong cold front will bring rain chances and cooler weather our way early next week.
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.