WFFD reflects on Hurricane Harvey aid

Newschannel Alex Achten spoke with Wichita Falls firefighter, Robert Wade, about the department's continued work to help first responders that were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Currently, the WFFD has one engine in Orange County that is expected to come back to Wichita Falls this weekend.

Following its return, all WFFD first responders will be back serving their own communities.

