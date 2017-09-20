Heroes of Texoma: Comfort dog serves community

At first glance, 18-month-old Elijah is your typical puppy but he has several vests to fill.

"He's vested for the military, the police force, and for his normal comfort dog jobs," said Joann Kurtz, leader of "Comfort Dog Ministry."

Elijah is apart of the comfort dog ministry through the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wichita Falls.

They saw the good that these dogs have done in the past

Some have gone to places like Sandy Hook Elementary after the shooting in 2012 and Joplin, Missouri after the 2011 tornado.

Organizers decided they wanted one of their own to introduce to our community.

Elijah is already working hard, already making a trip to visit first responders and Harvey victims.

"Last week he came back from Houston," said Kurtz. "He was down there for a week with the hurricanes he went out to the shelters. It is a ministry that it was something that we could go out into the community provide a service."

Elijah is the only dog in the United States through the comfort dog ministry to be triple vested to work with military veterans, police veterans, and be a regular comfort dog.

His handlers wanted him to be like this so that they could help everyone especially our veterans.

"The first responders and the veterans they've been through a lot and they love having someone that just care about them and that is why we are here," said Kurtz.

It's Elijah's kind spirit and his love for everyone that makes him a Hero of Texoma.

"He loves his community," said Kurtz. "He loves everybody here. He will go where ever he is needed. He is just a calming influence to everybody. He's a comforting calming nonjudgmental influence to anyone that wants to come and love on him."

The Our Redeemer church hopes to introduce Elijah more into the community with future events.

