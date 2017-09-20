Wichita County weigh station making progress

Wichita County Commissioners have been working on a project to bring a weigh station to U.S. 287, west of Iowa Park, for many months.

Now they are almost ready to put it out for bid.

Wichita County Judge, Woody Gossom, said they hope to begin that process in October or November, and then bid it out at the beginning of next year.

Judge Gossom said the project was delayed due to a high demand for local contractors finishing up other major projects.

"The weigh station is not that integrated of a project," Judge Gossom said. "It's a big project but it's not going to have a lot of specialized equipment. It's a pretty straightforward deal."

In 2016, TxDOT reached out to the county about a new weigh station. Once it is installed, large trucks will have to comply with the weight restrictions.

It will also be used by Wichita County deputies and state troopers to get drugs off the highway. For more on this story, click here.

