Firefighter reflects on providing Hurricane Harvey relief

Midwestern State University officials react after the news of the death of an injured MSU football player.
Right now Wichita Falls first responders are still working in southeast Texas following Hurricane Harvey, but most are back serving the Falls.
Wichita County City Council is preparing to scale back costs on some construction projects because of an expected price increase due to recent hurricanes along the Gulf of Florida and South East Texas.
Midwestern State University President, Dr. Suzanne Shipley, released a statement on Wednesday morning following news of the death of football player Robert Grays.
