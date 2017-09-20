Co-defendant enters guilty plea, opening statements begin in murder trial

More than two years after Lean Martin's remains were found on a property just outside of Graham, Texas, one of the men accused of her murder is standing trial.

Jury selection has begun in the murder trial for E.C. Blair. Blair is accused in the murder of 23-year-old Leah Martin from Graham.

Billy Minkley entered a guilty plea Wednesday afternoon in a Stephens County courtroom. He is expected to testify against E.C. Blair.

Leah Martin went missing in late May 2015. Her body was found that September.

Young County Investigators said Minkley admitted to digging the grave for Martin's body. Minkley also admitted to a June 2014 triple murder in Fort Worth.

Opening statements got underway this morning for E.C. Blair's trial. Blair is accused of murder.

Authorities said Martin was last seen alive at Blair's auto repair shop in Graham.

Blair is facing anywhere from five to 99 years in prison if found guilty.

