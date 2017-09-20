Co-defendant enters guilty plea, opening statements begin in mur - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Co-defendant enters guilty plea, opening statements begin in murder trial

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
STEPHENS COUNTY, TEXAS (KAUZ-TV) -

One of three defendants pleaded guilty on Wednesday for his role in the murder of 23-year-old Leah Martin.

The Graham woman went missing in May 2015. Her body was found that September. 

A co-defendant, Billy Minkley, entered his plea in the Stephens County courtroom. 

Young County Investigators said Minkley admitted to digging the grave for Martin's body. Minkley also admitted to a June 2014 triple murder in Fort Worth. 

Opening statements got underway this morning for E.C. Blair's trial. Blair is accused of murder. 

Authorities said Martin was last seen alive at Blair's auto repair shop in Graham. 

Blair is facing anywhere from five to 99 years in prison if found guilty. 

