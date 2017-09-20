MSU officials react to death of Robert Grays

Midwestern State University officials react to the news of the death of an injured MSU football player.

Wednesday, the President of Midwestern State and the head football coach said 19-year-old Grays was a young man who loved life, loved football and will most definitely be missed.

"We're here to extend our condolences to Roberts family and friends. It is a tragic loss for the university," MSU President, Dr. Suzanne Shipley said.

On Saturday night Grays was going in for a tackle when he suffered a sever neck injury. He was then immediately transported to Houston for further care.

MSU head football coach, Bill Maskill, said on Wednesday's news conference, Grays will best be remembered for his attitude.

"You will see him joking around and all of a sudden when it comes to line up and play then he gets serious about it. So he gets it, and he may be the most popular kid that we have on the team," Maskill said.

Christian Moore, a former roommate and teammate of Grays said he was like an older brother to him.

"He was kind of just like a big brother and he was just teaching because we played the same position and he was teaching me how everything works and how to adjust to the fast pace in college," Moore said.

A vigil will be held Thursday night at 9:30 p.m at the Jesse Rogers Promenade on campus.

