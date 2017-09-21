MSU's Avery Lewis earns LSC honors

Midwestern State sophomore Avery Lewis was named the Lone Star Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week Wednesday afternoon after leading the Mustangs to a thrilling comeback win over Oklahoma Baptist last week

(Source: Midwestern State University)

Win streak reaches six for No. 8 Mustangs in 4-0 blanking of Greyhounds Four different Mustangs scored goals to lift No. 8 Midwestern State to a 4-0 blanking of Eastern New Mexico and continue its undefeated streak with a sixth-straight victory Saturday afternoon at Greyhound Stadium. Midwestern State (6-0, 2-0 HC) scored four goals for the second time in the last three matches with redshirt sophomore Koby Sapon-Amoah providing the game winner in ...