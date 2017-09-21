MSU's Avery Lewis earns LSC honors - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU's Avery Lewis earns LSC honors

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Midwestern State sophomore Avery Lewis was named the Lone Star Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week Wednesday afternoon after leading the Mustangs to a thrilling comeback win over Oklahoma Baptist last week. The weekly honor is the first of her career.

The striker from Los Lunas, New Mexico, posted the first multiple-goal performance of her career Friday with a pair of scores including the go-ahead strike with 19 seconds to play to carry the Mustangs to a 3-2 victory over previously unbeaten Oklahoma Baptist.

Facing a 2-0 halftime deficit, Lewis netted the first goal for Midwestern in the 56th minute on a breakaway, getting past the OBU defender and goalkeeper with some fancy footwork inside the box for a strike from 10 yards out to make the score 2-1. Following a Kelly Cannistra equalizer, Lewis propelled the Mustangs in front with 19 seconds remaining with a rocket that bent and sailed into the top right corner of the net from 20 yards out to complete the MSU comeback.

Lewis' two goals were the first for her this season and the first scores of her career inside Stang Park after netting three goals on the road in 2016. She shares the weekly honor with Angelo State's Trenadey Scott while ASU's Callie Smith was tabbed the league's defensive player of the week.

Midwestern State begins LSC play Friday with a matchup against Angelo State at Stang Park. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

