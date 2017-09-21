MSU's Avery Lewis earns LSC honors

Midwestern State sophomore Avery Lewis was named the Lone Star Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week Wednesday afternoon after leading the Mustangs to a thrilling comeback win over Oklahoma Baptist last week
The middleweight champion boxer was the first fighter to defeat Sugar Ray Robinson as well as the inspiration for the move Raging Bull, which starred Robert DeNiro as the title character.
Scores and highlights from Tuesday night's high school volleyball action, with highlights of WFHS, City View, Henrietta, Notre Dame, Wichita Christian and Christ Academy!
Also, soccer goalkeeper Richard Goss earned Heartland Conference weekly honors Monday!
