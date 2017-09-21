Prosecutors say Texas lawmaker spent $51K on online psychic

Rep. Dawnna Dukes is accused over spending $51,000 on an online psychic among other charges.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Travis County prosecutors say in a court filing that state Rep. Dawnna Dukes spent more than $51,000 on an online psychic, appeared for work at the Capitol impaired and hid a cellphone from investigators.

The filing this week was provided by prosecutors ahead of her Oct. 16 misdemeanor corruption trial and is meant to inform Dukes' attorneys of the allegations prosecutors will assert during trial.

The Austin Democrat is accused of giving a taxpayer-funded raise to a legislative aide to cover gas money for shuttling Dukes' daughter back and forth from school.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that prosecutors still want to present a felony case against the lawmaker, alleging that she falsified reimbursement vouchers.

Dukes' attorney, Dane Ball, declined to comment on this week's court filing.

