Texas official uses slur to describe prosecutors, apologizes

Though the full scope of the investigation is not clear, the information requests make evident at least some of the areas that Mueller and his team of prosecutors intend to look into and also reveal a strong interest in certain of Trump's actions as president.
Though the full scope of the investigation is not clear, the information requests make evident at least some of the areas that Mueller and his team of prosecutors intend to look into and also reveal a strong interest in certain of Trump's actions as president.
A city official in southern Texas has apologized for using a racial slur to describe two black assistant district attorneys.
A city official in southern Texas has apologized for using a racial slur to describe two black assistant district attorneys.
Allstate expects insurance losses of about $593 million in August after Hurricane Harvey left a path of destruction along the Gulf Coast.
Allstate expects insurance losses of about $593 million in August after Hurricane Harvey left a path of destruction along the Gulf Coast.
Travis County prosecutors say in a court filing that state Rep. Dawnna Dukes spent more than $51,000 on an online psychic, appeared for work at the Capitol impaired and hid a cellphone from investigators.
Travis County prosecutors say in a court filing that state Rep. Dawnna Dukes spent more than $51,000 on an online psychic, appeared for work at the Capitol impaired and hid a cellphone from investigators.