Warm and Humid

The warm/hot and humid weather sticks around into the weekend. Highs will remain in the 90s with lows mainly in the 70s. A slow moving storm system and cold front enters the picture by early next week giving us what looks like good chances for rain along with much cooler weather. We'll see highs in the 70s and 80s with lows at night mainly in the 60s.

Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist