Brenda Robledo joined the Newschannel 6 News team in August 2017 as a multimedia journalist.

Brenda was born in Mexico but raised in Irving, TX. She graduated from the University of North Texas in August 2017 (Go Mean Green) Her degree is in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Spanish & Social Science.

Before joining Newschannel 6 she interned in Sherman with KXII-TV and Seacrest Studios in Dallas.

She also volunteered as a Spanish reporter/anchor for UNT's television station, NTDaily en Español.

On her free time, she likes to spend time with her family and watch movies.

Brenda hopes one day she can work for a Spanish television network.

For any story ideas, you can contact Brenda at brobledo@kauz.com