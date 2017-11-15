Wichita Falls Thanksgiving holiday trash schedule

The Thanksgiving holiday is this week. The City of Wichita Falls has released its trash schedule for the holiday.

City offices will be closed on Thanksgiving day and the following Friday to observe the holiday.

The Transfer Station will also be closed on Thursday and Friday.

There will be no organic curbside reuse collection on Wednesday, November 22.

Thursday's trash schedule will be moved to Wednesday. Friday's trash schedule will be moved to Saturday.

The Transfer Station and Landfill will return to normal hours on Saturday.

All trash and reuse services will return to normal on Monday, November 27. For more information, you can call the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.

