Drop your gift wish list in Santa's Mailbox

Christmas is right around the corner and Santa Claus is in need of gift recommendations.

The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring Santa's Mailbox again this year.

Children of all ages can drop their letters to Santa in a bright and colorful mailbox next to the flagpole at the MSU Fantasy of Lights.

Make sure to include a separate self-addressed stamped envelope. That letter will be delivered to the North Pole and Santa will answer each one.

The mailbox will be available until December 15 at the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights at 3400 Taft Blvd.

For any questions, call (940) 761-7490.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

