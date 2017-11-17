Great week for holiday traveling

Temperatures are dropping quick for the second night in a row and we'll get close to where we were last night. Overnight lows will drop to around 35° and you'll need the coat as you head out the door in the morning. Monday will be clear and a little warmer than the weekend with highs around 67°. Winds will be strong again out of the south at 15-25 mph before switching to the north at 15-25 mph behind another cold front. Wind gusts in the 30s will possible again both days. Cold front won't affect our temperatures much but will bring another chilly night on Tuesday.

Travel for Thanksgiving looks great whether by car or plane. Oklahoma and Texas won't have any issues. Only two areas that may have some travel issues will be the Pacific Northwest, the southeast, and the peninsula of Florida. Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving everyone!

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist