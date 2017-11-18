House fire damages home in Wichita Falls

A house fire damaged a home in Wichita Falls Saturday.

It happened around 10:15 a.m in the 3100 block of Speedway.

The fire was on the outside of the home and worked its way up the wall.

The resident was at home when the fire happened, but was not injured.

The fire was determined to be caused by a cigarette.

Damage was estimated to be between $20-25,000.

