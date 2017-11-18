House fire damages home in Wichita Falls

President Donald Trump is announcing his intent to declare North Korea a state sponsor of terror.
President Donald Trump is announcing his intent to declare North Korea a state sponsor of terror.
Eight women have alleged the television host grabbed them and walked around naked in front of them.
Eight women have alleged the television host grabbed them and walked around naked in front of them.
Newschannel 6 has confirmed a helicopter has crashed in Electra.
Newschannel 6 has confirmed a helicopter has crashed in Electra.
The Traffic Engineering Department will be installing a right turn only lane in the westbound right lane at Call Field Road and Lawrence Road.
The Traffic Engineering Department will be installing a right turn only lane in the westbound right lane at Call Field Road and Lawrence Road.
The City of Wichita Falls has released its trash schedule for next week.
The City of Wichita Falls has released its trash schedule for next week.